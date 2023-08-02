Team HRC Honda MXGP | 2023 Intro Video Team HRC Honda MXGP | 2023 Intro Video Vital MX Play Again Honda: After an extremely successful campaign last time out, where Tim Gajser became five-time world motocross champion, Team HRC welcomes Ruben Fernandez under the awning, in a move that gives them a dual-threat for wins and podiums in 2023. Credit: Honda Related: Team HRC Honda MXGP Tim Gajser Ruben Fernadez 2023 MXGP Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 2/8/2023 6:21am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.