SMX Insider: Episode 1 | Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

SMX Insider: Episode 1 | Media Days and Pre-Season Stories Vital MX Play Again

SuperMotocross: The premier episode of SMX Insider comes to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California just one month before the 2023 Monster Energy Season gets underway. Show hosts Jason Weigandt and Danile Blair bring the viewer the news of the week, including discussion on rider movement and the excitement surrounding the upcoming SMX World Championship season. The Insiders will be joined on set by NBC TV analyst and 5 times Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael to preview 2023, and Stats guru Clinton Fowler breaks down what makes a championship season.