Shane McElrath's Vlog | Major Bike Problems in Nashville Shane McElrath's Vlog | Major Bike Problems in Nashville Vital MX Play Again Credit: The McElraths Related: Shane McElrath Supercross 2023 Nashville Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 5/3/2023 9:04pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.