Shane McElrath's Vlog | 2024 Las Vegas SMX Shane McElrath's Vlog | 2024 Las Vegas SMX Vital MX Play Again Credit: The McElraths Related: Shane McElrath SuperMotocross World Championship 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 9/24/2024 6:17am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.