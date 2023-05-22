Selfless: The Makings of a Champion | A Hunter Lawrence Film by Alpinestars

Alpinestars: The Lawrence Brothers have quickly become as synonymous with supercross as the biggest stars our sport has ever seen. For big brother Hunter, 2023 was a coming-of-age season that saw him achieve his goal of winning an AMA Supercross title, dominating the 250SX East Championship with 7 race wins that saw him clinch the East title with 1 round to spare. Joined by brother and multi-time champion Jett, who claimed the 2023 250SX West title 1 week later, Hunter cemented his name in the history books as a supercross champion in commanding fashion in 2023, ensuring his already impressive career credentials continued their upward trajectory.

Get to know a little more about the Hunter Lawrence story with this short film titled Selfless: The Makings of a Champion. With insights from father Darren Lawrence, brother Jett, and of course Hunter Lawrence himself, it’s a unique look into the mindset and moral compass of an athlete who has both enjoyed and endured one of the most impressive journeys to the top of our sport.

Here at Alpinestars, we could not be more proud of Hunter and his unwavering commitment to fighting his way to championship glory. Through all the highs and lows of his career, with the immense sacrifices and never-ending setbacks he has faced along the way, Hunter has proven himself time and again as a worthy ambassador for this incredible sport of ours, a deserved champion, and most important of all, a respectful and good-hearted human being. Enjoy your moment in the spotlight Hunter, you’ve earned every second of it.