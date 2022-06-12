Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Announces Four Rider Roster for 2023

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Announces Four Rider Roster for 2023 Vital MX Play Again

Husqvarna: Combining experience, talent, and a shared hunger for victory, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders are fully focused on success in the upcoming 2023 AMA Supercross series. With Malcolm Stewart and new signing Christian Craig leading the charge in the 450 class, the talented duo are primed for a prosperous 2023 season. Racing in the 250 division, RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll return to compete aboard their familiar Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition machinery.