Rise To The Occasion: Jett Lawrence Wins the 2024 AMA Supercross 450 Championship | Alpinestars

Alpinestars: Jett Lawrence continued his incredible run of championship victories as he took out the prestigious Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 Championship in fine style, taking home the trophy on his very first attempt. The impressive win in his debut season followed up his remarkable undefeated run in the 450 Pro Motocross Championship in 2023, extending his championship streak to 6 (7 if we include his 450 SuperMotocross title), dating back to his first 250 Pro Motocross in 2021. A truly generational talent, Jett continues to rise to the occasion as he progresses through his racing career with his brother and family by his side. Witness the action firsthand in this short film as Jett battles through the trials and tribulations of the toughest championship our sport has to offer. With the title still up for grabs heading into the season finale at Salt Lake City in Utah, Jett shows his championship pedigree as he closes out the season with calm and confidence to claim his first ever 450 Supercross championship.