Red Bull: Race One | A1 All-Access with Jett, Chase & Hunter

Red Bull: Each year in Supercross, the most anticipated race of the year is often the first: Anaheim 1. The old adage says you can't win a Supercross title at A1, but you can certainly lose it -- so setting the tone for a championship campaign is key from the jump. Go behind the scenes with supercross title contenders Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence as they work through pre-season testing, train for their season debut at A1 and race under the lights in Anaheim.

Will the Jett Lawrence build off a dominant year and entrench his spot atop the sport? Can Hunter Lawrence prove himself as his brother's biggest competitor and usher in a new era of dominance for Honda? Or will Chase Sexton and his team at Red Bull KTM crack the code to consistent SX results and make a statement to start the season? Go behind the scenes of Race One, directed by Troy Adamitis, from preseason to the gate drop at A1, and find out.

Directed by Troy Adamitis

Additional footage provided by:

Tom Journet

Wes Williams

Align Media

Mikey Neal

Sharon Cox

Michael Lindsay