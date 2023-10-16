KTM: "Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s new signing, Chase Sexton, travels to KTM HQ in Austria to get the inside line on the inner workings of the race team and the KTM brand. After a warm welcome, the reigning 450SX champion visits the team’s workshop, takes a quick trip in a KTM X-BOW to check out the production line, before ending the day with a tour of the KTM Motohall. Thanks for visiting KTM, Chase!"