Red Bull KTM Introduces Line-Up for 2023 MXGP & MX2 Championships

Red Bull KTM: Ready to race the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing enters the new term with a renewed focus on a successful season.

Needing no introduction, Jeffrey Herlings leads the team into the premier MXGP division with the five-time world champion looking forward to returning to winning ways in the 19-round series.

In MX2, the team is represented by three future stars of the sport - Liam Everts, Andrea Adamo, and Sacha Coenen. Racing aboard the multi-championship-winning KTM 250 SX-F, each rider is eager and excited for the new season to begin.