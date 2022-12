Red Bull KTM Introduces 2023 Dakar Rally Team

KTM: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are ready for Dakar ’23. The three-man team of Matthias Walkner, Toby Price, and Kevin Benavides are all former champions and know exactly what it takes to win at the world’s toughest cross-country rally. Hear from the riders as they finish their final preparations ahead of the race, which starts December 31, 2022 in Saudi Arabia.