Red Bull KTM Introduces 2023 AMA Supercross Team

Red Bull KTM Introduces 2023 AMA Supercross Team

KTM: With a five-rider line-up for 2023, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are READY TO RACE AMA Supercross! Up to speed and feeling confident aboard their SX-F FACTORY EDITION race bikes, the team is led by two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb. Joining Webb once again in the 450SX class is Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin with the talented trio focused on success in 2023. Strengthening the team’s 250SX class efforts, MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle has headed stateside for his debut season of racing in AMA competition and joins the returning Maximus Vohland to form a young and formidable duo. The 2023 AMA Supercross season kicks off inside the Angel Stadium, Anaheim on January 7.