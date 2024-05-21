Pulp MX Show | Star Racing Yamaha: Is One More Year of Tomac Worth Losing Justin Cooper? 1

 

Check out Pulp MX.

Credit: Pulp MX
Related:
Pulp MX
Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha
Justin Cooper
1 comments

View replies to: Pulp MX Show | Star Racing Yamaha: Is One More Year of Tomac Worth Losing Justin Cooper?

A42A35AF-5530-48EE-80F0-822B39FE2DD1.jpeg?VersionId=H76lwi6EDKY5jN1qm9wgvwMlXgd7x
Moto Braap
1 minute ago

Looking at the overall picture what exposure does Star want?  With this new SMX that’s MX plus SX to lead up with a high exposure finale.  Webb is more SX, Eli can run indoors and out, and JCoop is certainly in for both so which series matters to them the most?  Webb and Tomac are more money in SX with results and exposure.  JCoop is improving but is he the guy they want in a year or 2 when the other guys are gone and/or what’s their plan with a Deegan who would likely beat Cooper anyway as a bigger investment or 2 man team.  They have a lot of 250 guys probably not paid much but invested in like Coop was.  If Coop wants to be the guy like they are saying right now Eli and Webb are already on board with “star power” so he may have to look to Husky if he wants to compete against them.  I think it is in his best interests to stay with the bike and team and he will be a bigger star since he is already riding well on that program.  450 Husky may not be ready for podiums week to week like the Yamaha and their team is.  Husky is soon looking to RJ as their next big 450 guy and they are currently low on confidence with Craig and Stew having frustrating years where Mookie is looking to stay.

1