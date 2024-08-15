Pulp MX Show | Shane McElrath on Getting Fired from HEP Suzuki, His New Ride with Bubba Paul, & More Pulp MX Show | Shane McElrath on Getting Fired from HEP Suzuki, His New Ride with Bubba Paul, & More Vital MX Play Again Check out Pulp MX. Credit: Pulp MX Related: Shane McElrath Pulp MX Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 8/15/2024 5:35am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.