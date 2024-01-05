Pulp MX Show | Sexton's Mechanic: Why Did KTM Let Brandon Zimmerman Go After Nashville Mechanical? 1

 

Check out Pulp MX.

Credit: Pulp MX
Related:
Pulp MX
Chase Sexton
1 comments

View replies to: Pulp MX Show | Sexton's Mechanic: Why Did KTM Let Brandon Zimmerman Go After Nashville Mechanical?

A42A35AF-5530-48EE-80F0-822B39FE2DD1.jpeg?VersionId=H76lwi6EDKY5jN1qm9wgvwMlXgd7x
Moto Braap
2 minutes ago

It was a mechanical and not a mechanic-al.

Williamson was one of the best and he was basically fed up with certain stuff going on and he was super chill easy going when they were more hard core.