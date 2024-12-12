Pulp MX Show | Max Vohland on His 2024 Injury, Club MX, and Split from Pro Circuit 1

Check out Pulp MX.

Credit: Pulp MX
Related:
Max Vohland
Pulp MX
1 comments

View replies to: Pulp MX Show | Max Vohland on His 2024 Injury, Club MX, and Split from Pro Circuit

c50 133995930 1287203169
motoarmageddon
5 minutes ago

did he actually say a rutted out track is safer than a smooth one?   so why are the speeds slower on a rutted track?  because if you try to do that same lap time as when the track was smooth....youll get hurt.