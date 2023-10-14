Pulp MX Show | Levi Kitchen Betting on Himself with Switch to Pro Circuit 1

 

devindavisphoto
6 hours ago

Pro Circuit is probably a good fit for Levi. Based off his interviews it seems like he's the type of kid that gets discouraged at the test track with all of the Star guys and he gets down on himself, but he's a better racer than hot lap guy at the test track. The "work in silence", show up and ride your best is probably a good fit for his mentality. He can be a title contender no doubt.

