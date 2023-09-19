Pulp MX Show | Joey Savatgy Talks Triumph Deal, 450 Plans and Why the 250 Class Is So Broken 1

Credit: Pulp MX
c50 body art 1561767512
Moto Braap
2 hours ago

I thought the broken part would be about fairness not applying rules if someone takes you out and wins without penalty and some still do moves in 250 and get away with it like the questionable mudslide RJ put on Jett.

Moving down to take points away might mean they dont want to give too many chances and to not have too many people at the gate.  But 450 is all champs so i see this as fair for someone to have a 2nd chance and i am bitter about Joey losing unfairly who didn’t win so lets see if he can now even with a progressed sport which shouldn’t take away from past success.  

This is a rough industry and fill in rides tend to go to vet riders since teams know what to expect with their program and riding level.  Joey is not a champ yet so keep a rule to not force him up.  If you didn’t beat the younger riders yet you aint taking away from their chance to win so in dirt bike racing age or wins shouldn’t matter.  If you got championships on a 250 good now go and try to get a top 15 against 10 450 riders with all championships already.  Testing a 450 shouldn’t point you out either eapecially if you are only top 5-15 not making much money.

Jet took a long time in 250 getting championships and he just now moved up which could have been risky but bred him as a champ even though he had talent and could have taken on the 450 guys earlier and they didn’t point him out just for winning but gave him more experience and time to grow physically and mentally and fill into a 450 bike which have a lot more power like they say with more pressure plus interviews etc and you don’t want to see it get to a kid like the other “J-Law” who had a promising career but got pushed up too young.

If these kids are turning pro at 16 they should riding against some clean vets like Savatgy to learn from on their team or in the race so Dean and grandpa Earl can still take on these kids in their old man outfits and teach them a few tricks around the track.

