Pulp MX Show | Despite a "Deep Field", Why Doesn't Eli Tomac *Feel* Like the Other All-Time Greats? 1

Check out Pulp MX.

Credit: Pulp MX
Related:
Pulp MX
Eli Tomac
1 comments

View replies to: Pulp MX Show | Despite a "Deep Field", Why Doesn't Eli Tomac *Feel* Like the Other All-Time Greats?

avatar
GFace_689
56 minutes ago

Media hype? Weren’t there more 250 sx champs on the gate this season than ever before? If that’s the case, I’d say it’s the deepest field. He’s also the first and pretty much only guy (other than KR94 2016 mx and DF14 2021 mx) to win a title in the 450 class outside of the Baker’s factory on a consistent basis. Not to mention he’s probably had more championship rivals from Dungey to Sexton than most if not any of the other greats. I think that evens it out. Wasn’t Stew still squeaking out wins around Eli’s age? I feel like it took him about just as long to achieve the same amount of wins as Eli and maybe less by the end of the season. I think Stew not being able to win a title later in his career shows how crazy it is that Eli is doing it now. (Why did you read all of this?) 

1