Pulp MX Show | Burning Bridges? Evan Ferry on Relationship with Triumph, Detroit Crash, Injury & What's Next Pulp MX Show | Burning Bridges? Evan Ferry on Relationship with Triumph, Detroit Crash, Injury & What's Next Vital MX Play Again Check out Pulp MX. Credit: Pulp MX Related: Pulp MX Evan Ferry Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 4/24/2024 6:18am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.