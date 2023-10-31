Paradigm: Shifting Towards Greatness | A Jett Lawrence Film by Alpinestars

Alpinestars: "Paradigm: Shifting Towards Greatness tells the Jett Lawrence story like no other, and what an incredible story it is. 2023 began with the young Australian phenom claiming his fourth consecutive title with the 250 West Supercross Championship, adding to his two 250 Motocross Championships from 2021 and 2022, as well as his 250 East Supercross Championship of 2022. It was the end of a truly remarkable 250 career for the likeable 19-year-old, yet what was to come next was even more remarkable.

We sat down with Jett himself, along with father Darren “Dazzy” Lawrence and Honda race team manager Lars Lindstrom, to get some firsthand insight into one of the most inspiring athlete stories in recent motocross history. Watching Jett’s debut 450 outdoor season unfold in the manner it did was nothing short of incredible, and Paradigm aims to tell that story in a way that shows how Jett truly is the paradigm shift that will see our sport evolve to higher levels than ever before. It also aims to highlight the special bond that keeps the Lawrence family grounded along the way as both Hunter and Jett navigate their way through the upper echelons of our sport.

The Lawrence family as a whole is making its mark on our sport in so many ways and Alpinestars could not be more proud to be part of the journey and success that both Jett and Hunter have already achieved and will continue to achieve long into the future. Enjoy the film!

Created, directed, and edited by Dominick Russo. Secondary camera and footage by Chad Murray. Special thanks to the Lawrence family, Honda Racing Corporation, Feld Entertainment, MX Pro Sports Racing."