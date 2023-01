vurbmoto: We convinced Stew Baylor to run the second moto of the AA class at the Vurb Off-road Bash - the first stop of the 2023 Vurb Shred Tour that was a perfect mixture of the moto track and an off-road loop. He decided to start last, and we honestly didn't think he'd catch Bubz Tasha or Cody Groves... but uhhh... he did. Here are the most exciting moments of the race.