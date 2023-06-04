Onboard: McCoy Brough | 2023 World Mini Track Preview - vurbmoto Onboard: McCoy Brough | 2023 World Mini Track Preview - vurbmoto Vital MX Play Again vurbmoto: It's move in day here at the 2023 World Mini Grand Prix so we decided to let McCoy Brough take our GoPro Hero 11 around for some fresh tracks - literally the first ones - on the super pristine course here at Mesquite MX. Credit: vurbmoto Related: Onboard Video Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 4/6/2023 6:19am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.