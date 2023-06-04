Onboard: McCoy Brough | 2023 World Mini Track Preview - vurbmoto

vurbmoto: It's move in day here at the 2023 World Mini Grand Prix so we decided to let McCoy Brough take our GoPro Hero 11 around for some fresh tracks - literally the first ones - on the super pristine course here at Mesquite MX.

Credit: vurbmoto
