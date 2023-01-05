Onboard | Jeremy Seewer - 2023 MXGP of Portugal

Hop onboard with Jeremy Seewer as he rockets to a holeshot and battles up front in the second moto of this past weekend's MXGP of Portugal.

Credit: GoPro
