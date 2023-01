Husqvarna: Strengthening the Husqvarna Factory Racing team for 2023, the talented Lucas Coenen joins the returning and experienced Kay de Wolf and Roan van de Moosdijk to form a formidable trio focused on a successful 2023 season.

Undoubtedly talented, the young and ambitious line-up will contest the 2023 FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship aboard proven FC 250 machinery.