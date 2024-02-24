MXGP Champ to SX Rookie | Jorge Prado Supercross All-Access

Red Bull: What happens when a world-champion motocross rider travels across the globe to take on a totally new discipline of racing, testing themselves against a stacked lineup of champions? The Supercross world found out when Jorge Prado, the 2023 MXGP World Champ, traded the outdoor tracks of the global MXGP Championship for the bright lights of American stadiums.

Jorge Prado's journey to the United States to try his hand in the AMA Supercross Championship was more than just a leap into the unknown; it was a quest to test his skills against a new frontier of competition and live out a lifelong dream. The reigning 2023 MXGP World Champion was after fresh challenges, and the American SX tracks beckoned with the promise of fierce rivalries, raucous crowds and unforgiving terrain.

Prado has been riding since he could walk and has always dreamed of racing in America, watching Supercross in his early years in Spain. Despite the challenges involved in transitioning from MXGP to Supercross - and the risk of injury in a crucial period before his 2024 MXGP title defense - Jorge, his team, and family were all in for this new adventure.

In January, 23-year-old Prado entered a highly competitive field in the 450SX class and experienced the ups and downs of the sport in a rapidly condensed time. From qualifying for the Main event in all four races, to facing tumultuous race conditions in back-to-back mud races in San Francisco and San Diego unlike much the sport has seen before, to his first Triple crown, winning a heat race and more.

Go behind the scenes with an all-access look as Jorge Prado chases his Supercross dream in Jorge Prado: Under the Lights.