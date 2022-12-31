Motocross Files: The 1978 Superbowl of Motocross - LA Coliseum

The MOTO Co.: A great story on the Superbowl of Motocross in 1978 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. An event that started it all...

Decription: In 1978 Bob "Hurricane" Hannah was on track to win his 2nd Supercross Championship for Yamaha. He would enter the famed LA Coliseum poised to wrap up the title, but there would be some obstacles in his path. Mainly, his young Yamaha teammate, Mike Bell. This is the story of one of the greatest races in Supercross history. Produced by the producers of "The Motocross Files" and written and directed by Todd Huffman. Special thanks to Yamaha and their 60th Anniversary Celebration for making it happen.