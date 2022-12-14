Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 6 | Announcement Trailer Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 6 | Announcement Trailer Vital MX Play Again Milestone: The thrills are back. This is your chance to turn your passion into glory, because you'll soon have in your hands all you need to become a champion. Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 will be yours on March 9, 2023. Credit: Milestone Team Related: Video Game Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 12/14/2022 9:36am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Gameplay: MXGP 2021 - The Video Game 1 Supercross 5: The Video Game - Rider Shape System Trailer 1 MXGP 2021: The Video Game - Ernée Gameplay MXGP 2021: The Video Game - Leon Gameplay MX vs ATV Legends - Environment Showcase Trailer 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.