Kevin Moranz's Vlog | Behind the Scenes of Running a Privateer Program
Kevin Moranz: A little behind the scenes of what we do to make the program work. Some people just see the cool videos and photos without realizing the work put in on the back end to keep sponsors happy, finding new partnerships, build the Moranz Mafia, pumping up fan interaction, social media, etc.... and that doesn't even include the necessities to keep getting better like riding, training, and keeping on top of bike maintenance.
Credit:
Kevin Moranz