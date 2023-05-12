Intro Video | Team Honda HRC 2024

Honda: "During a special event this evening, American Honda presented its race plans for the fast-approaching 2024 racing season. Held in the new Collection Hall and meeting space at the manufacturer’s Torrance, California, campus, the event was attended by team sponsors and members of the media, and was highlighted by the factory Team Honda HRC lineup, including riders, managers and technicians. The factory squad is coming off a record-setting 2023 season that saw it take a record six professional AMA championships. In addition, an impressive list of Honda-supported teams was presented, including SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda, SLR Honda, JCR Honda, Turner Racing Honda, Honda Off-Road Factory Racing and Raceco-USA Honda. Also present was Phoenix Racing Honda, celebrating the recent signing of two-time AMA Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis, to campaign the premier class in AMA Supercross.

Heading up Team Honda HRC is Jett Lawrence, who at 20 years old has already accumulated six AMA crowns, including three in 2023—the 250SX West title, the AMA Pro Motocross 450 championship and the inaugural SuperMotocross title. The 2024 season will be Jett’s first campaigning the premier class indoors. Joining Jett aboard another factory CRF450RWE is his brother Hunter Lawrence, who last season earned the 250SX East and AMA Pro Motocross 250 crowns. As previously announced, Jo Shimoda takes Hunter’s old spot aboard the team’s CRF250R, along with returning racer Chance Hymas. The four-rider lineup is among the strongest ever fielded by the squad, which is intent on carrying its success forward into the coming season.

That confidence is thanks also in part to the return of top members within the team and crew, including manager Lars Lindstrom and 450 and 250 crew chiefs Grant Hutcheson and Jordan Troxell, respectively. Christien Ducharme is Jett Lawrence’s mechanic, while Hunter’s technician is Cameron Camera. Ben Griffith and Thomas Harris will serve as mechanics for Shimoda and Hymas, respectively.

The 17-round 2024 AMA Supercross season commences on January 6 in Anaheim, California, followed by the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series and the three-round SuperMotocross Championship."