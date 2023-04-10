Homegrown | Ryan Dungey Returns to His Roots on Secret Cornfield Track

Red Bull: "As the definitive statement to his career, Ryan Dungey evokes his Midwest roots with “Homegrown,” a project that pays homage to the hardy people and cornfield-laden land that raised him.

In “Homegrown,” the seven-time champ puts his riding on display in a one-of-a-kind 10-acre cornfield turned motocross track. The unique track, along with Dungey’s musings, draws a connection between his success in motocross and the industriousness and driven disposition of the American Midwest. Despite his accomplishments, Dungey has stayed grounded and become an approachable icon to the sport, never forgetting the values of hard work and dedication instilled early in his life.

“Even if you’re a simple kid from a small town in Minnesota, just like me, if you dream big, work hard, and believe in yourself, big things can come your way.”

“Homegrown” takes a few laps around the track to celebrate the amazing career of one of the best motocross has ever seen."