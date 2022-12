Factory Husqvarna Racing Announces 2023 Dakar Rally Team

Luciano Benavides and Skyler Howes both enjoyed a strong finish to their 2022 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship seasons. And now, fit and full of confidence, the Husqvarna Factory Racing pairing look ahead to the big one - the upcoming 2023 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Armed with the latest spec FR 450 Rally machines, Benavides and Howes have only one goal in mind - success at the world's toughest cross-country rally.