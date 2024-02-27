Dirt Shark | DUCATI x CAIROLI Dirt Shark | DUCATI x CAIROLI Vital MX Play Again Monster Energy: The beginning of a new era. Monster Energy teams up with Antonio Cairoli and Ducati Corse to introduce the FIRST ever Ducati Motocross bike - the Ducati Desmo450 MX. Credit: Monster Energy Related: Ducati Antonio Cairoli Dirt Shark Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 2/27/2024 6:34am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.