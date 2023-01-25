Dirt Shark | 2023 San Diego Supercross Dirt Shark | 2023 San Diego Supercross Vital MX Play Again Dirt Shark: Watch round two of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross at Snap Dragon Stadium in San Diego. Catch all the BTS action and exclusive riding footage though the lens of the Dirt Shark Crew. Credit: Monster Energy Related: Dirt Shark San Diego Supercross 2023 Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 1/25/2023 5:49pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Justin Bogle on Barcia's Takeout and His Retaliation | "Somebody finally did something about it" 8 CRASH - Alex Ray Obliterates Himself at San Diego Supercross 1 Onboard - Justin Barcia Takes Out Justin Bogle at San Diego Dirt Shark: Ricky Carmichael on a KX125 2 Stroke 5 Why HASN'T Eli Tomac Re-Signed with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for 2023? - RUMORMILL 13 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.