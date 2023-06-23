Dean Wilson's Vlog | World Supercross Prep 2

Credit: Dean Wilson
burn1986
1 hour ago

That was cool. I liked that it was just footage of them busting out laps. I know Savatgy was riding with them, but he mentioned “Max”. I can only think of Max Vohland. 