Dean Wilson's Vlog | San Diego SX! Ewan's first race!

Dean Wilson: Round 2 of SX at San Diego, My son Ewan got to come to his first supercross. Watch and enjoy. Thank you all for watching my videos and supporting, Hit a Like & Sub if you haven't already. Cheers guys - Deano

Credit: Dean Wilson
