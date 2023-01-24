Dean Wilson's Vlog | San Diego SX! Ewan's first race! Dean Wilson's Vlog | San Diego SX! Ewan's first race! Vital MX Play Again Dean Wilson: Round 2 of SX at San Diego, My son Ewan got to come to his first supercross. Watch and enjoy. Thank you all for watching my videos and supporting, Hit a Like & Sub if you haven't already. Cheers guys - Deano Credit: Dean Wilson Related: Dean Wilson Supercross 2023 San Diego Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 1/24/2023 5:46pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Justin Bogle on Barcia's Takeout and His Retaliation | "Somebody finally did something about it" 8 CRASH - Alex Ray Obliterates Himself at San Diego Supercross 1 Onboard - Justin Barcia Takes Out Justin Bogle at San Diego Why HASN'T Eli Tomac Re-Signed with Monster Energy Star Yamaha for 2023? - RUMORMILL 13 Dean Wilson | Cardiff World Supercross - GoPro Lap 1 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.