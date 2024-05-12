Dean Wilson's Vlog | Racing Injured at the AUSX Open Dean Wilson's Vlog | Racing Injured at the AUSX Open Vital MX Play Again Credit: Dean Wilson Related: Dean Wilson Australian Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 12/5/2024 6:18am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.