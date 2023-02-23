Dean Wilson’s Vlog | Oakland Supercross Was Gnarly! Dean Wilson’s Vlog | Oakland Supercross Was Gnarly! Vital MX Play Again Credit: Dean Wilson Related: Dean Wilson Supercross 2023 Oakland Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 2/23/2023 4:18pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.