Dean Wilson's Vlog - Dean Gets ROASTED at Menifee SX

Dean Wilson: Another day at the track & then my friends show up. We put a mic on Jess as he talks some rubbish..... Are they really your friends if they don't talk give you crap.

Credit: Dean Wilson
