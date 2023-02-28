The Craig Family Vlog | Triple Crown Madness in Arlington

The Craig Family: With YEARS of professionally racing motocross and supercross, Christian FINALLY got his spotlight in the opening ceremonies! We were super excited heading into Arlington after last weekend's improvement– We managed to keep the consistent performance with an eighth-place finish in this weekend's triple crown, and were able to walk away with another fresh mindset. Small changes here and there but as we stated before, it's the small wins that add up and matter the most. Still learning as we go but it's been one heck of a journey so far!