The Craig Family Vlog | Triple Crown at A2

The Craig Family: With the third round of the 2023 Supercross season here, the team over at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna came prepped to race at Anaheim 2. With the night being in a triple crown format, Christian dropped the gate over and over again, studying the ever-changing lines, as well as the field of racers that he was in. As each round goes by, he gets more and more comfortable on the new bike and gains the confidence to carry into the next round. Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes action of this year's supercross season, and watch Christian progress throughout this all-new season!