The Craig Family Vlog | Round 2 in San Diego

The Craig Family: We're finally back at round two for the 2023 Supercross Championship– this time we got to visit Snapdragon Stadium right here in our hometown of San Diego. This one is always a special round for us because it's just so close to our hearts. Christian aimed to put on a show for his hometown crowd and managed to get a better finish than the first round. Improvements are here and they will only get better as the rounds go on, so stick around for the rest of our supercross season to see everything that comes our way!