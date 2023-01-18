The Craig Family Vlog | Moto Mom Life in So. California

The Craig Family: After a weekend off from the rain cancellation in Oakland, we filled up our free time here in SoCal with a track day with Jagger! Packing up the E-Bike, we headed to Fox Raceway to get in some training while the rain took a bit of a break. At the end of the day, Jagger improved his skills by getting used to the challenging SoCal ruts. and even was lucky enough to ride two other bikes on the same day! Overall, we had an awesome day out at Fox and we're looking forward to the next track day!