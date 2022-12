The Craig Family Vlog - Moto Mom Initiated at Mini O's!

The Craig Family: Kicking off the week of Mini O's, we headed out solo with the kids to Gaterback, and got us all set up for the week! Practice went good as usual– thankfully no crashes! We juggled the other two kids while watching Jagger race in the first moto, only to close up shop for the day after that. So far so good, so stay tuned for the rest of our journey here at Mini O's!!