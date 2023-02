The Craig Family: Throughout the past few races to start out the 2023 Supercross Season, the results haven't been what Christian has been looking for... although, with each small win, they all add up! Tampa Supercross was an improvement from the previous rounds, with Christian placing in the top ten on his new Husqvarna 450!! As I said, it's the small wins that matter– how we walk away with them is even more important.