The Craig Family Vlog | Daytona Didn't Go as Planned

The Craig Family: Heading into Daytona, we came off with an improvement from last weekend's race... In Round 8, things didn't exactly go as planned, with the results not being what Christian strived for them to be. A frustrating night in Daytona isn't what we had planned, but unfortunately, it happened. This week we will certainly take the time to reflect on everything and make sure to work on improving our strengths on the racetrack, to be all set for next weekend at Indianapolis!