The Craig Family Vlog | Christian's Gnarly Surgery After Supercross Crash!

The Craig Family: After Christian Craig's hard crash at Glendale Supercross, he needed surgery. He underwent radial head surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, CO. The surgery went as amazing as it could have and he is now on the road to recovery

Credit: The Craig Family
