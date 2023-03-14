The Craig Family Vlog | Christian P7 in Indianapolis

The Craig Family: We made it out to Indianapolis to drop the gate at round nine! Christian threw on the helmet and put his best foot forward all day, leading up to the night show where it counts. Before then, he got the chance to finally take Jagger out on the bike for opening ceremonies. Afterward, the gate dropped and we went to work, managing to work our way up through the pack to seventh place!! Overall it was an awesome weekend of memories, and we're looking forward to seeing everyone at the next round!!