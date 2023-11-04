The Craig Family Vlog | Christian Has a Bad Crash in Glendale

The Craig Family: Glendale is a round with some history to it– Christian's first ever win was in 2016 here which was a major confidence booster coming into this round! Kicking off our raceday routine, we got in some practice... unfortunately, Christian crashed in the whoops and ended up breaking and dislocating his elbow, along with dislocating his hip... Definitely not how we wanted to end the night as well as season, but now we just gotta keep our heads up and focus on whats next ahead of us! Thank you all for the consistant support! We will be back racing in front of the fans in no time!!