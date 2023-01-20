The Craig Family Vlog | Christian Craig, Factory Husqvarna, and Factory KTM Team Training

The Craig Family: Picking back up from the first round, Christian headed out to Hemet SX to practice for San Diego– The second round of the 2023 Supercross Championship! Bike adjustments and repetition were crucial for Christian to get used to the rough ever-changing terrain, and he did just that with the entire Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team! Looking forward to the upcoming round and seeing how the entire team does, especially heading into it with a solid mindset. Stay tuned for more content from the 2023 supercross season!